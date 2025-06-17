‘Will widen the conflict’: China says Donald Trump ‘fanning the flames’ of Israel-Iran tensions

China has accused US President Donald Trump of “pouring oil” into the rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The Chinese foreign ministry's remarks came after Trump urged Iran to opt for negotiations with Israel.

The US President also posted a warning on his social media platform Truth Social – “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Speaking about Donald Trump's comments, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that ‘fanning the flames’ will widen the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

“Fanning the flames, pouring oil, making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict,” the official said.

China urges all parties to help de-escalate Israel-Iran tensions China has also suggested that with its “special influence” on Israel, the US should take immediate measures to de-escalate Israel and Iran's tensions to that the conflict does not spread anymore.

“The Chinese side calls on all relevant parties, especially countries with special influence on Israel, to shoulder their responsibilities, take immediate measures to de-escalate tensions, and prevent the conflict from expanding and spreading,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

In a regular briefing on Monday, Guo had said that the Middle East will bear the brunt if Iran-Israel conflict escalates.

“If the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate or even spill over, the other countries in the Middle East will inevitably bear the brunt.”

“China will continue to maintain communication with relevant parties and promote talks for peace, so as to prevent more turmoil in the region,” the spokesperson added.

China asks its citizens in Israel to evacuate China's embassy in Israel urged Chinese citizens to leave the countries "as soon as possible", after Israel and Iran traded heavy strikes.

“The Chinese mission in Israel reminds Chinese nationals to leave the country as soon as possible via land border crossings, on the precondition that they can guarantee their personal safety,” the embassy said.

"It is recommended to depart in the direction of Jordan," it added.

The embassy warned the conflict was “continuing to escalate”.