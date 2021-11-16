Will Xi-Biden talks repair US-China ties?

In some of his most pointed comments, Xi said “Taiwanese independence forces" and those in the U.S. who would use them to contain China were the key sources of tension over the island that China claims as its own territory. “We have patience and are willing to show utmost sincerity and exert the greatest efforts to obtain peaceful unification," Xi said, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency. “However, if the Taiwan independence separatist forces provoke and force our hand, we will be required to take drastic measures."