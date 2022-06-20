Will you pay 148 cr for a lunch with Warren Buffett? Someone just did

Will you pay ₹148 cr for a lunch with Warren Buffett? Someone just did2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 06:39 PM IST
- An anonymous bidder paid $19 million or ₹148 cr to enjoy a private steak lunch with Warren Buffett in New York
Listen to this article
An anonymous bidder paid a whopping $19 million or ₹148 cr to enjoy a private steak lunch with the legendary investor Warren Buffett. The record-breaking bid was made during the 21st anniversary and grand finale of a legendary auction in collaboration with eBay and the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco-based non-profit. To date, the charity event has raised over $53million to combat poverty, hunger, and homelessness.