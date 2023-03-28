Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of King Charles' Coronation due to fears that the couple could leak any private information to the press, according to Royal expert Louise Roberts. Roberts claims that those close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "terrified" that any comment made in confidence could end up being sold for a profit.

Despite being invited to the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to confirm their attendance. Roberts suggests that this is because they may be hesitant to attend a public event with the Royal family, fearing that their every move and word could be scrutinised by the media.

The couple's desire to be part of the balcony gathering at the coronation has also caused tension. The Palace has decided to limit the balcony appearance to working members of the Royal family only, which could mean that Harry and Meghan are excluded. The Mirror reports that the couple is keen to be part of this "special family moment".

Roberts' comments highlight the growing rift between the two brothers and their wives, which has been a topic of much discussion in recent years. The Sussexes' decision to step back from their Royal duties and move to the US has caused a strain on their relationship with the rest of the family, particularly Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The fear of leaks to the press is not unfounded, as the Sussexes have been vocal in their criticism of the Royal family and the press in the past. In their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple made allegations of racism and lack of support from the institution, which caused a media frenzy and further damaged their relationship with the rest of the family.

It remains to be seen whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the coronation and whether they will be included in the balcony gathering. The tension between the two couples is unlikely to dissipate any time soon, as both parties continue to pursue their own separate paths.