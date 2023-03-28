Home / News / World /  William-Kate are ‘terrified’ of Harry-Meghan, are keeping distance before King Charles’ coronation; here’s why
Back

William-Kate are ‘terrified’ of Harry-Meghan, are keeping distance before King Charles’ coronation; here’s why

2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 01:49 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Prince William, Prince of Wales listens as he speaks with Ukrainian residents about their experiences of moving to Poland at an accommodation centre during his visit in Warsaw, Poland, March 22, 2023. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)Premium
Prince William, Prince of Wales listens as he speaks with Ukrainian residents about their experiences of moving to Poland at an accommodation centre during his visit in Warsaw, Poland, March 22, 2023. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Find out why.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of King Charles' Coronation due to fears that the couple could leak any private information to the press, according to Royal expert Louise Roberts. Roberts claims that those close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "terrified" that any comment made in confidence could end up being sold for a profit.

Despite being invited to the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to confirm their attendance. Roberts suggests that this is because they may be hesitant to attend a public event with the Royal family, fearing that their every move and word could be scrutinised by the media.

The couple's desire to be part of the balcony gathering at the coronation has also caused tension. The Palace has decided to limit the balcony appearance to working members of the Royal family only, which could mean that Harry and Meghan are excluded. The Mirror reports that the couple is keen to be part of this "special family moment".

Also Read: King Charles takes away Queen Elizabeth’s wedding gift to Harry-Meghan, their UK home

Roberts' comments highlight the growing rift between the two brothers and their wives, which has been a topic of much discussion in recent years. The Sussexes' decision to step back from their Royal duties and move to the US has caused a strain on their relationship with the rest of the family, particularly Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The fear of leaks to the press is not unfounded, as the Sussexes have been vocal in their criticism of the Royal family and the press in the past. In their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple made allegations of racism and lack of support from the institution, which caused a media frenzy and further damaged their relationship with the rest of the family.

Also Read: Prince Harry reveals how he 'spared' William, King Charles in memoir

It remains to be seen whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the coronation and whether they will be included in the balcony gathering. The tension between the two couples is unlikely to dissipate any time soon, as both parties continue to pursue their own separate paths.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout