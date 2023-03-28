William-Kate are ‘terrified’ of Harry-Meghan, are keeping distance before King Charles’ coronation; here’s why2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Find out why.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of King Charles' Coronation due to fears that the couple could leak any private information to the press, according to Royal expert Louise Roberts. Roberts claims that those close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "terrified" that any comment made in confidence could end up being sold for a profit.
