William-Kate to move into Forest Lodge in Windsor for fresh start

Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales are preparing to begin a new chapter in their lives as they move into Forest Lodge, an elegant eight-bedroom residence nestled within the heart of Windsor Great Park.

William and Kate to move out of Adelaide Cottage The move, which comes after an especially challenging period for the royal couple, is being described as both a practical and emotional fresh start for the family.

William and Kate have been residing at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home on the Windsor Castle estate, since August 2022. While the transition from Kensington Palace to Windsor allowed for greater privacy and proximity to their children's school, recent personal difficulties — most notably the Princess's cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment — have led the couple to seek a deeper sense of renewal.

“Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times,” a royal source told the BBC.

“Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter. It's an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” the source added.

Know more about the Forest Lodge Forest Lodge, which underwent £1.5 million in restoration work in 2001 and was previously listed for rent at £15,000 per month, will now serve as the family's long-term residence — what insiders describe as their "forever home".

The property, surrounded by 4,800 acres of natural beauty, aligns with Catherine’s deep-rooted love for nature, which she has publicly described as her "sanctuary", particularly during her recovery.

As with Adelaide Cottage, the family will not employ any live-in staff, choosing instead to maintain as normal a home life as possible for their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — all of whom are currently enrolled at Lambrook School.

The move is being privately funded by the couple, with the Prince and Princess paying market rent for Forest Lodge. Any renovations to the historic home are also being carried out privately, with recent planning permission granted for minor works, including adjustments to a fireplace and the removal of a window.

The couple’s decision to move reflects a broader effort to secure both privacy and permanence as they prepare for their future roles as King and Queen. Forest Lodge, with its historic charm and tranquil surroundings, offers the kind of stability the couple reportedly desire for their growing family.

While the royal offices will remain at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall in Norfolk continues to serve as their countryside retreat during school holidays, Windsor has become the family’s true home base.

The new residence, with its ornate plasterwork, vaulted ceilings, and natural surroundings, evokes a sense of quiet grandeur. The Waleses' move is most likely about preserving cherished values while embracing a new chapter.