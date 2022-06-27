Wimbledon 2022: Where to watch the matches online? Check schedule, other details1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 10:41 PM IST
- Wimbledon matches will be telecast across Star Sports Network. Matches can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.
Wimbledon gets started Monday with top-seeded Novak Djokovic facing 75th-ranked Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the tournament's first Centre Court match. The tour is extra special for Djokovic this time because if he wins the title this year, he will match Pete Sampras as a seven-time Wimbledon champion.