Wimbledon gets started Monday with top-seeded Novak Djokovic facing 75th-ranked Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the tournament's first Centre Court match. The tour is extra special for Djokovic this time because if he wins the title this year, he will match Pete Sampras as a seven-time Wimbledon champion.

The 35-year-old defending champion has extra motivation this year as Wimbledon will be his last Slam of 2022. His continued refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 means he will remain barred from entering the United States for the US Open later this summer.

French Open winner Rafael Nadal will play his first match tomorrow against Argetine Francisco Cerundol.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams headlines the ladies’ singles, as she makes a grand slam return after a year-long absence. She will face France’s Harmony Tan on Tuesday.

However, missing from the line-up are a host of Russian and Belarusian players who were banned following the invasion of Ukraine. As well as Daniil Medvedev, world number eight Andrey Rublev is absent as are three of the top 20 women -- Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and two-time major winner and former number one Victoria Azarenka.

Where to watch the Wimbledon matches?

The 14-day event of Wimbledon 2022 will be played from 27 June to 10 July, 2022.

The matches will be telecast across Star Sports Network, with Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (Both SD and HD) telecasting the matches. Matches can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

The matches will start at 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time.