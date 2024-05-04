Wimbledon champ Boris Becker free from bankruptcy on grounds of ‘Good Faith’ efforts despite millions still owed
Despite falling significantly short of repaying the nearly 50 million pounds ($62.5 million) he owed, Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs concluded that discontinuing the case was the just course of action due to Becker's earnest efforts.
German tennis icon Boris Becker was released from bankruptcy proceedings in a London court after the presiding judge determined he had taken all reasonable steps to settle his debts with creditors, who were owed tens of millions of pounds, as per Reuters.
