Wimbledon: MS Dhoni, Beckham witness Rafael Nadal fury in Centre court

Wimbledon: MS Dhoni, Beckham witness Rafael Nadal fury in Centre court2 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the Wimbledon crowd cheering for his favourite tennis stars. Dhoni, who sported a grey blazer and black shades, was seen posing for a photo while watching the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz quarterfinals at the Centre court. Posting the photo on Wimbledon tweeted, “An Indian icon watching on."
Apart from Dhoni, iconic English footballer David Beckham, former Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar, Olympic winners Jason Kenny, Dame Laura Kenny were also spotted among the Wimbledon fans.
While both Dhoni and Beckham were spotted during the men's quarterfinals, Gavaskar was present in the crowd watching Sania Mirza in action during her last Wimbledon match.
Rafael Nadal produced another dramatic show on Wednesday at Wimbledon, where the Spaniard held off a high-powered performance from Taylor Fritz to reach the semi-finals in London.
The second seed showcased trademark strength, increasing his aggression to keep points short and delivering a high-class deciding-set tie-break to seal a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(10-4) victory.
"It was a tough afternoon against a great player. All the credit to Taylor, he has been playing great during the whole season. From my personal side, it was not an easy match at all, so I'm just very happy to be in the semi-finals," said Nadal in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP.
Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon ended in a semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles event here.
Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4 5-7 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk in two hours 16 minutes on Wednesday night.
"The tears, fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time at Wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..i will miss you Until we meet again," Mirza tweeted on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies.
