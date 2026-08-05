Wind of change? Prince William and Kate don’t want their kids to face what Harry experienced, says royal family author

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are reportedly concerned about how their younger children’s royal futures would shape up. Their approach reportedly aims to avoid repeating the difficulties Prince Harry experienced.

Royal author Simon Vigar believes the Prince and Princess of Wales are already discussing the issue privately. He suggests that they are determined to create meaningful roles for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Those roles would allow them to support Prince George without sacrificing personal independence. George is expected to become King in the future.

Speaking to Hello!, Vigar argued that there must be a better system for royal siblings. He said Charlotte and Louis should remain supportive while enjoying fulfilling lives beyond official duties.

"I don't know this for sure that Catherine and William are talking about it, but William keeps dropping these hints about change, doesn't he?" Vigar told the publication.

According to Vigar, Prince William has repeatedly hinted at modernising aspects of the monarchy. Although he admitted having no direct knowledge, Vigar believes such conversations are likely taking place.

Vigar referred to Prince Harry’s departure from royal duties as an important lesson. He recalled Harry’s belief that another arrangement could have been possible.

"The Sussexes clearly believed, or Harry believed, that there could be a third way. At the Sandringham Summit, he was told by Elizabeth, Charles and William, 'You're either in, or you're out.' At which point he said, 'Okay, we're out.' He saw the door, and he went for it,” Vigar told the publication.

The author believes future generations deserve greater flexibility. He suggested a modern monarchy should better accommodate younger family members. That could reduce tensions while preserving unity within the institution.

Harry previously claimed his memoir, Spare, was partly written to protect his niece and nephews. In a conversation with Bryony Gordon, he expressed concern that history might repeat itself.

Harry said at least one of William’s three children could become another “spare”. He admitted that the possibility worried him deeply because of his own experiences.

Heir and Spare According to Harry, King Charles told Princess Diana she had produced “an heir and a spare”. Harry wrote that the remark was “a joke. Presumably.”. Nevertheless, he used it to illustrate how deeply that label shaped his upbringing.

Royal historians, however, note the phrase has longstanding historical significance. The expression was traditionally used throughout the British aristocracy for succession planning.

It referred to producing a second heir should tragedy strike the eldest child. Historians, therefore, argue that the phrase reflected convention rather than personal criticism.