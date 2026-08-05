Wind of change? Prince William and Kate don’t want their kids to face what Harry experienced, says royal family author

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are reportedly concerned about how their younger children’s royal futures would shape up. Their approach reportedly aims to avoid repeating the difficulties Prince Harry experienced.

Royal author Simon Vigar believes the Prince and Princess of Wales are already discussing the issue privately. He suggests that they are determined to create meaningful roles for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

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Those roles would allow them to support Prince George without sacrificing personal independence. George is expected to become King in the future.

Speaking to Hello!, Vigar argued that there must be a better system for royal siblings. He said Charlotte and Louis should remain supportive while enjoying fulfilling lives beyond official duties.

"I don't know this for sure that Catherine and William are talking about it, but William keeps dropping these hints about change, doesn't he?" Vigar told the publication.

According to Vigar, Prince William has repeatedly hinted at modernising aspects of the monarchy. Although he admitted having no direct knowledge, Vigar believes such conversations are likely taking place.

Vigar referred to Prince Harry’s departure from royal duties as an important lesson. He recalled Harry’s belief that another arrangement could have been possible.

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"The Sussexes clearly believed, or Harry believed, that there could be a third way. At the Sandringham Summit, he was told by Elizabeth, Charles and William, 'You're either in, or you're out.' At which point he said, 'Okay, we're out.' He saw the door, and he went for it,” Vigar told the publication.

The author believes future generations deserve greater flexibility. He suggested a modern monarchy should better accommodate younger family members. That could reduce tensions while preserving unity within the institution.

Harry previously claimed his memoir, Spare, was partly written to protect his niece and nephews. In a conversation with Bryony Gordon, he expressed concern that history might repeat itself.

Harry said at least one of William’s three children could become another “spare”. He admitted that the possibility worried him deeply because of his own experiences.

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Heir and Spare According to Harry, King Charles told Princess Diana she had produced “an heir and a spare”. Harry wrote that the remark was “a joke. Presumably.”. Nevertheless, he used it to illustrate how deeply that label shaped his upbringing.

Royal historians, however, note the phrase has longstanding historical significance. The expression was traditionally used throughout the British aristocracy for succession planning.

It referred to producing a second heir should tragedy strike the eldest child. Historians, therefore, argue that the phrase reflected convention rather than personal criticism.

Buckingham Palace has never confirmed whether King Charles made the reported remark. The Royal Family has also declined to address claims made throughout Spare.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

Trending Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Wind of change? Prince William and Kate don’t want their kids to face what Harry experienced, says royal family author