Wine bottles worth ₹55 crore stolen from Italy’s Marchesi Antinori: How 7 masked men carried out 3-hour heist

Thieves reportedly stole around 30,000 premium wine bottles from Italy’s Marchesi Antinori in Tuscany. The shipment was valued at around $5.8 million (over ₹55 crore).

The theft targeted a logistics facility near Cortona during the night of 3-4 October. Employees discovered the missing bottles on 5 October. Investigators are examining the gang’s planning and possible knowledge of the shipment.

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How it happened At least seven masked men reportedly entered the premises and disabled security systems. They allegedly used the winery’s own forklifts to load bottles onto two trucks.

The operation reportedly lasted around three hours before the gang escaped. The company subsequently worked with investigators before details became public several days later.

The stolen bottles were reportedly ready for export. Investigators are considering whether the thieves knew which stock would be available.

However, reports have not established that any employee helped the gang. They also have not confirmed whether a particular buyer ordered the theft.

The shipment reportedly included the 2023 vintages of Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso. Reports suggested roughly 10,000 bottles of each label were taken. However, estimates differ, and the exact breakdown remains uncertain.

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Solaia comes from Antinori’s Tignanello estate and blends three grape varieties. These include Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese and Cabernet Franc.

Tignanello combines Sangiovese with international grape varieties. It helped establish the Super Tuscan movement, which challenged traditional Italian winemaking rules.

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Guado al Tasso comes from Antinori’s Bolgheri estate on the Tuscan coast. Its grape varieties include Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc.

Super Tuscans gained recognition for their quality, distinctive styles and ability to age. The stolen labels are among Antinori’s recognised premium offerings.

Search for missing bottles Investigators are examining surveillance footage along possible escape routes. They are also checking possible connections with other recent wine thefts in Italy. No link between those incidents has been publicly established.

Recovering the shipment could be difficult if bottles pass through middlemen in smaller quantities. Transport records, packaging details and information from legitimate distributors could help trace them.

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Recognisable labels and vintages might alert merchants and collectors to suspicious offers. However, individual bottles could be harder to identify without unique tracking details.

As of now, no arrests or recovery of the shipment had been confirmed. Finding where the trucks travelled remains particularly important to the investigation.

Marchesi Antinori traces its winemaking history to 1385. The family business is now in its 26th generation. It has built an international reputation and sells its wines across global markets.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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