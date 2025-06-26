Wingsuit daredevil Liam Byrne dies in mid-air horror crash in Swiss Alps

Liam Byrne, a celebrated British wingsuit flyer has died following a high-altitude jump in the Swiss Alps. He was 24.

According to Swiss police, as per multiple reports, Byrne was taking part in a wingsuit jump from Gitschen mountain near Lake Lucerne on Saturday (June 21) when he "deviated from his intended course shortly after take-off for reasons still unknown and crashed into a rocky outcrop." He suffered fatal injuries in the impact.

A champion in the air Byrne, originally from Scotland, was considered one of the UK’s most skilled extreme sports athletes. He reportedly had over 4,000 jumps to his name and was known as a skydiving instructor, wingsuit coach, and BASE jumper.

His wingsuit allowed him to glide through the air using fabric membranes stretched between his limbs — a form of human flight that few attempt and even fewer master.

"It was where he felt most alive" In a heartfelt statement, Byrne’s family remembered him as someone who lived life to its fullest.

“The sport was more than just a thrill for Liam – it was freedom. It was where he felt most alive,” the family said.

They described him as “fearless,” adding: “Liam was fearless, not necessarily because he wasn't afraid but because he refused to let fear hold him back. He chased life in a way that most of us only dream of and he soared.”

“He inspired all of us” Byrne’s family also paid tribute to his larger-than-life personality and the joy he brought to those around him.

“He inspired all of us and made life better with his bold spirit and kind heart. We will miss Liam's wild energy and contagious laugh. Though he has now flown beyond our reach, he will always be with us.”

Investigation underway The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and the public prosecutor’s office of Uri are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Byrne’s fatal crash.