Winners of 2022 Nobel prizes

Winners of 2022 Nobel prizes

Nobel prizes 2022
1 min read . 04:39 PM ISTReuters

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following is a list of the Nobel prize winners in 2022:

Nobel Prize for Economics

U.S. economists Ben Bernanke, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won this year's Nobel Economics Prize for research on how propping up failing banks can stave off an even deeper economic crisis.

Nobel Prize for Peace

Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize amid a war in their region that is the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Nobel Prize for Literature

French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature for "the courage and clinical acuity" in her largely autobiographical books examining personal memory and social inequality.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create new compounds and that offer insight into cell biology.

Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for rapidly-developing new applications in computing and cryptography.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern day people evolved from extinct ancestors at the dawn of human history.

