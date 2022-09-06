Winston Churchill to Liz Truss: A look at 14 PMs appointed by Queen Elizabeth II

Margaret Thatcher (1979-90)

Popularly known as the ‘Iron Lady’, Conservative party’s Baroness Margaret Thatcher was not only the first female British Prime Minister but also became the longest serving PM with a tenure of 11 years. She turned out to be a major force of privatisation in the country as nearly all the major government-run entities were sold off during her second tenure. She is also remembered for diminishing the role of trade unions in the country.She mindfully handled the Miners’ strike of 1984-85 and was able to destroy the dominance of the National Union of Mine workers that led to the resignation of Edward Heath during the 1970s. She is also known for her education reforms in the country.