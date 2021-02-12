Subscribe
Winter layoffs show early signs of easing
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a "Now Hiring" sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. U.S. employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly in pandemic-hit industries such as restaurants and hotels, as soaring virus infections and government restrictions weakened the economy that month. The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department’s Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Winter layoffs show early signs of easing

5 min read . 10:16 PM IST Sarah Chaney Cambon , The Wall Street Journal

Jobless claims ease from early January peak, openings increase and employers slowly add to payrolls

The labor market is offering signs the economy is starting to mend from a steep winter slowdown.

Worker filings for unemployment benefits—while still high—decreased to 793,000 last week, well below an early January peak that exceeded 900,000. Employers resumed hiring in January after payrolls fell at the end of 2020, and job openings picked up, driven by growth in industries that have weathered the pandemic relatively well.

