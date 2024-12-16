Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Winter Solstice 2024: What to know about the official first day of winter

Written By Ravi Hari

  • The Winter Solstice marks the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, symbolizing the shortest day and longest night of the year, and the beginning of holiday traditions. The Winter Solstice will occur on Dec 21 at 4.21 am. EST. Here's everything you need to know about this celestial event.

A semi-truck with hazard lights on navigates through the snow squall on I-81 on December 5, 2024 in Watertown, New York. This region in New York is experiencing the second snowstorm of the week and has been under a Winter Storm Warning for two days. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images/AFP

The Winter Solstice marks the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, ushering in colder weather and holiday traditions. Here's everything you should know about this important astronomical event.

When is the Winter Solstice in 2024?

The Winter Solstice will occur on Saturday (December 21), at 4:21 a.m. EST. While the solstice can sometimes happen on December 20, 21, 22, or 23, December 21 is the most common date in the United States.

The Winter Solstice represents the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

What is the Winter Solstice?

The Winter Solstice marks the precise moment at which the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest from the Sun, with an axial tilt of about 23.5 degrees. This tilt causes the sun's rays to strike the Northern Hemisphere at the most indirect angle, creating shorter daylight hours and colder weather.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the solstice lasts only a moment, marking the exact time when the tilt is at its furthest point away from the sun.

Astronomical vs. meteorological Winter

Astronomical Winter: The solstice marks the official first day of winter and the astronomical beginning of the season.

Meteorological Winter: Meteorologists define winter as starting on December 1 to align with the coldest three months of the year.

After the Winter Solstice, daylight begins to slowly increase again, leading up to the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year.

Cultural & historical significance

Ancient traditions

The Winter Solstice has held symbolic importance across many ancient civilizations. It was often celebrated as a time of renewal and hope, symbolizing the return of longer days.

Festivals & celebrations

Many traditional winter festivals trace their roots to the solstice, including: Yule and Hanukkah.

Various ancient winter solstice traditions across cultures

Modern-day celebrations in the US and other countries associate the solstice with seasonal events, holidays, and family gatherings.

Why it matters: Agricultural significance

The solstice has historically guided agricultural practices. Knowledge of seasonal changes and the solstice's role has been vital for farming, influencing planting and harvesting schedules.

Southern hemisphere: Summer Solstice

While the Northern Hemisphere experiences winter, the Southern Hemisphere marks the Summer Solstice on June 21. This signifies the beginning of summer there.

