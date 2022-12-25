Winter storm: 18 people killed in US as bone chilling cold continues2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 08:02 AM IST
US: The officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb, other effects of the winter storm.
At least 18 people killed in the US winter storm as bone-chilling cold continues to grip the country throughout this holiday weekend. The monster storm has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts, according to AP reports.