At least 18 people killed in the US winter storm as bone-chilling cold continues to grip the country throughout this holiday weekend. The monster storm has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts, according to AP reports.

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, New York, with hurricane-force winds causing whiteout conditions. Emergency response efforts were also paralysed and the city's international airport was shut down.

The officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb, other effects of the winter storm. In Buffalo area, around three people died including two who suffered medical emergencies in their homes.

Deep snow, single digit temperatures and power outages forced local residents of the Buffalo area to get out of their houses to anywhere that had heat.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul informed that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.

“No matter how many emergency vehicles we have, they cannot get through the conditions as we speak," Hochul was quoted by AP.

Christmas Eve saw the loss of electricity of more than 400,000 homes and businesses across the US as a result of an Arctic blast and winter storm that killed at least 16 people and destroyed power lines with devastating winds, heavy snow and dangerously-low temperatures.

Thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed on December 24-25, and dangerous road conditions forced some people to postpone their Christmas plans.

Temperatures could soon drop by as much as 50 degrees in various parts of the United States. The wind chill factor is predicted to be -35, making it feel even colder in places like Des Moines, Iowa, where the temperature was -7 degrees Fahrenheit on December 23.

