Winter storm on Christmas eve: 10 things to know about ‘bone-chilling’ holiday weekend in US, Canada3 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 07:10 AM IST
On Christmas eve, a large area of the US and Canada faced dangerously-low temperatures.
On Christmas eve, a large area of the US and Canada faced dangerously-low temperatures.
Parts of the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast are still being pummelling by a winter storm with heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions as bone-chilling cold continues to grip the US throughout this holiday weekend. On Christmas eve, while a severe winter storm interrupted holiday travel and left millions of people without power or susceptible to rolling blackouts, a large area of the US and Canada faced dangerously-low temperatures. Here are 10 things to know.