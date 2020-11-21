Wisconsin mall shooting: 8 hurt in shooting at US mall, gunman missing

Eight people were injured in a shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, according to police, who said they were still hunting for the shooter.

Three ambulances have taken the injured to a hospital. The wounded included seven adults and one teenager. The seriousness of their injuries was not immediately known, but Wauwatosa mayor Dennis McBride told a media outlet that their injuries were not life threatening.

The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police.

In a statement, the Wauwatosa Police Department said, "When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene."

Shooter identified

The shooter has been identified by police as a "white male in his 20s or 30s."

Numerous workers at the mall took shelter inside the building as the shooter rampaged, according to videos circulating on social media.

Shopper Jill Wooley told a local news station she was inside with her 79-year-old mother when the gunfire erupted.

"I knew right away it was a gunshot and they just kept coming one right after the other," Wooley told CBS affiliate WDJT. "We just dropped to the floor."

"I think we're all born with it," she said. "We've all been exposed to public shootings like this. I think all of us have thought of what we would do in a situation like this."

"We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today," the company that operates the mall said in a statement.

"We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops," it added.

A flyer circulating on social media shows that a Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally featuring Sheriff David Clarke, was scheduled to take place at Mayfair Mall on Saturday.

