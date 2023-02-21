Wisconsin Supreme Court election spotlights abortion law, voting access
- Democrats could flip seat as conservative-leaning justice prepares to retire
A nonpartisan election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is turning out to be one of the most partisan contests in the country, one that could change the political trajectory of the crucial swing state and determine the outcome of fights over an 1849 abortion law and voting access.
The state’s highest court has had a reliable 4-3 conservative majority in recent years that has upheld laws passed by Republicans and challenged in court, including legislation barring labor contracts that require the payment of union dues; voting-access rules; and the makeup of legislative districts. The pending retirement of conservative-leaning Justice Patience Roggensack has given Democrats a chance to flip the seat and has brought national attention to an off-year election.
The race will determine whether conservatives or liberals hold sway in a divided-government state in which the Legislature is controlled by Republicans and the governor is a Democrat, giving the court the final call on whether some laws stand.
“The Supreme Court race is a pivotal moment for our state in what it is the voters are going to prioritize," said Democratic state Sen. Melissa Agard, the Senate minority leader. “For the past decade or so, Wisconsin has been a bit of a petri dish for state politics."
State judicial races such as this one have taken on a new importance since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that ended constitutional protection for abortion. The decision has redirected abortion litigation to state courts, which could determine the fate of restrictions or protections of the procedure. In Wisconsin, the court is set to hear a lawsuit about the legality of an antiabortion law on the books since 1849 that could now be enforced. State judges have in recent years been the arbiters on an array of other high-stakes issues, including Covid-19 regulations and challenges to election results.
Because Wisconsin is a perennial battleground state in presidential contests, the outcome of the Supreme Court election could affect the 2024 race. Rulings on voting legislation that is challenged in court could affect turnout. The current court issued a ruling in 2022 banning many ballot drop boxes, which were challenged after they were used in a high-turnout election in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The court would rule on any challenges to the results from the 2024 election.
Tuesday’s primary features a four-way contest, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election in April and a fight for the seat on the court with its 10-year term. While judicial contests are often staid affairs, this race has been inundated with millions of dollars in political spending by the candidates and outside groups. It will likely be the most-expensive judicial race in the state’s history, according to election watchers.
Judge Jennifer Dorow, chief judge of the Third Judicial District, and Daniel Kelly, who filled a vacancy on the state Supreme Court from 2016 to 2020, are the two conservative candidates. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell are liberals seeking a seat on the bench.
Under the administration of Gov. Scott Walker, the state Supreme Court upheld redistricting that essentially guaranteed a Republican majority in the Legislature. After Tony Evers, a Democrat, took office as governor in 2019, lawmaking ground to a near halt as Republican lawmakers pushed through bill after bill that Mr. Evers vetoed, throwing state policy and law on many key issues to the Supreme Court.
“Politics in Wisconsin has come to a standstill over the past few years, and the court is the most likely place for it to come back in motion," said Barry Burden, a political-science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “The parties have moved apart, and willingness to even talk to each other is just gone. If representative bodies aren’t responding to people, the courts are where they end up."
Judge Protasiewicz indicated how she might rule if elected to the court.
“I expect the 1849 abortion law to come before the court, and if a conservative gets the seat the law will stand," she said, adding that gerrymandering is a problem in the state, unfairly tipping the balance of the Legislature. “You look at the maps, and you say something’s wrong."
Judge Mitchell said high-profile issues such as abortion and gerrymandering shouldn’t overshadow issues including immigration and court reform, which disproportionately affect people of color and on which a flipped court could make pivotal decisions.
The campaign website of Judge Dorow, who sentenced a man who drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade to life in prison with no chance of release, describes her as a judicial conservative candidate for the state Supreme Court.
“First and foremost, I am a judicial conservative who will not legislate from the bench," she says on her campaign website. Judge Dorow didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Jim Dick, campaign spokesman for former Justice Kelly, said: “The people of Wisconsin have carefully separated the resolution of legal disputes from the resolution of political questions. The former belongs to the judiciary, the latter to the Legislature."
Greta Neubauer, a Democrat and minority leader in the Wisconsin State Assembly, the lower house, said: “Conservatives are able to point to judicial conservatism, which happens to line up with political conservatism, and say they are not expressing ideological views."
Republicans said they see the potential change in who has the majority on the court as a threat to the balance of power in the state.
“It’s not surprising another race in Wisconsin’s on the razor’s edge," said Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, who said the judiciary has upheld laws consistently over the past decade and the three existing liberal voices on the court stand ready to upend the state’s balance of power. “Add a fourth person who votes in lockstep, and the court becomes a superlegislature."
Write to Ben Kesling at ben.kesling@wsj.com