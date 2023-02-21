Wisconsin Supreme Court election spotlights abortion law, voting access

State judicial races such as this one have taken on a new importance since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that ended constitutional protection for abortion. The decision has redirected abortion litigation to state courts, which could determine the fate of restrictions or protections of the procedure. In Wisconsin, the court is set to hear a lawsuit about the legality of an antiabortion law on the books since 1849 that could now be enforced. State judges have in recent years been the arbiters on an array of other high-stakes issues, including Covid-19 regulations and challenges to election results.