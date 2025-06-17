Wisdom for sale: Water from lakes of elite universities selling at premium price; sellers claim it improves brainpower

Online sellers in China are offering bottled water taken from lakes of elite universities. They claim it brings “wisdom”.

The water, sold for 30 to 99 yuan (US$4–14) per 500 ml, is far costlier than regular bottled water. The regular bottle of water costs around 5 yuan ($0.7).

During China’s national college exam (June 7–10), online sellers listed bottled water labelled “Weiming Lake Water” and “Campus River Water” for 99 yuan ($14) per 500 ml. They claim it can improve brainpower.

Water from Weiming Lake at Peking University is being sold. Some reports claim that water from Tsinghua University’s Qinghuayuan Lake is also being sold for the same reason. Both are elite and historic institutions, often compared to Harvard and MIT. These are considered academic rivals.

Many students, hoping for exam luck, actually bought it. However, the water is not for drinking. Buyers are asked only to look at it.

Some shops are also selling campus soil at higher prices while using university professors’ names to attract buyers. According to the university’s security team, taking and selling lake water is not allowed.

Peking and Tsinghua are two of China’s top universities. Peking is ranked 14th globally while Tsinghua University is number 11. To prove the water is real, sellers even send videos showing how they collect it from the lake.

The lake is a famous spot on the university campus. Now, it has become a part of this quirky trend.

“The water from Weiming Lake plays a miraculous role in helping various plants grow. Putting it in your room can adjust the humidity level,” the South China Morning Post quoted the advertisement.

“Staring at the water every day can boost your spirits, inspire wisdom as well as make your EQ (emotional quotient) rise dramatically,” the advertisement added.

The idea has gone viral on social media, with many people amused or curious.

“This water is magical! Buying it can demonstrate the level of your IQ,” came a sarcastic comment.

“Why not sell the air from the university? I bet many parents would buy it,” SCMP quoted another as quipping.

Universities oppose sales Both have strongly opposed the sale of water from their campus lakes and rivers. According to the universities, the water is important for campus ecology and shouldn’t be sold for profit.