Five earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last week left over 36,000 dead, hundreds of thousands injured and homeless and United Nation estimates that massive destructions in two countries will impact 23million people. However, the situation in Syria is starkly different to Turkey, where dozens of countries and international organizations have offered teams of rescuers, donations and aid.

Hospitals in Syria were already overwhelmed by the ongoing conflict, and the earthquake added to their challenges. Many of them were ill-equipped to deal with an emergency of this magnitude, where injured people were lying in hallways and on floors, and doctors were left feeling helpless.

“This is the biggest disaster we have had," Dr. Ahmad Alaabd told CNN during a visit to the Babs Al Hawa hospital, run by the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), this weekend. “We dealt with war injuries but never head to deal with this many casualties."

An injured victim is treated by rescuers at a field hospital in Hatay, on February 13, 2023, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria (AFP)

Lack of international aid

The situation in Syria is complicated by the long-running civil war between opposition forces and the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad, who is accused of killing his own people. The lack of meaningful international aid has made the situation worse, with doctors calling for urgent assistance that only began to trickle in at the end of last week, too little, too late. Dozens of people in need of complex surgeries remain in hospital, many in intensive care, and the necessary supplies and equipment are yet to arrive.

“We called for assistance but there was no response, especially in the critical first two, three days," said Alaabd. “We lost a lot of patients because of shortages in medical supplies. If we had those, we could have saved more lives."

Entire neighborhoods have been flattened in Idlib and the Aleppo countryside, and residents of some of the hardest-hit towns in Idlib were seen digging through the rubble with bare hands and garden tools, looking for loved ones.

A girl whose family lost their home in the devastating earthquake stands outside a tent at a shelter camp in Killi, Syria (AP)

A man walks past debris from destroyed buildings in Golbasi, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals Monday, while the desperate search for anyone still alive likely entered its last hours. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (AP)

Many have lost all hope of survivors and just want to bury their dead.

In Bsaina, the lucky ones have tents. Others sleep in the open with children, desperate for any shelter.

“We were sleeping under the trees … but it is so cold we came here," said Umm Sultan, breaking down in tears with her 2-year-old grandson in her arms.

“I wish we had died with everyone else so we don’t go through this," she said. “We survived only to live this misery and agony."