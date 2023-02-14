'Wish we had died': Syrians struggle to cope with devastating effects of earthquake as aid fails to reach victims
Hospitals in Syria were already overwhelmed by the ongoing conflict, and the earthquake added to their challenges.
Five earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last week left over 36,000 dead, hundreds of thousands injured and homeless and United Nation estimates that massive destructions in two countries will impact 23million people. However, the situation in Syria is starkly different to Turkey, where dozens of countries and international organizations have offered teams of rescuers, donations and aid.
