Lack of international aid

The situation in Syria is complicated by the long-running civil war between opposition forces and the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad, who is accused of killing his own people. The lack of meaningful international aid has made the situation worse, with doctors calling for urgent assistance that only began to trickle in at the end of last week, too little, too late. Dozens of people in need of complex surgeries remain in hospital, many in intensive care, and the necessary supplies and equipment are yet to arrive.