With 58,173 new coronavirus cases, US caseload crosses 4.9 million

With 58,173 new coronavirus cases, US caseload crosses 4.9 million1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reported 198 days ago on 22.01.2020. Yesterday, the country reported 58,173 new confirmed cases and 1,243 deaths
The United States has reported 58,173 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The country is expected to cross the 5 million thresholds in the coming days. It leads the world both in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths estimated at over 161,300.
Overall, there have been 19.4 million cases confirmed globally and almost 721,800 people have died from virus-related complications. Another 11.7 million have recovered.
