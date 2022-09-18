Notably, with its predatory lending policy, China has maintained its position as the largest bilateral lender to Sri Lanka in the past five years. From 2017 to 2021, China has disbursed around $947 million. Out of the total lent amount, $809 million was obtained as market borrowings from the China Development Bank, reported ANI citing the Daily Financial Times (FT) report. The report gained data from public finance.lk.