With ‘All eyes on Rafah’, where are millions of Palestinians fleeing amid Israeli strikes?
Israel's airstrikes on Gaza have led to a growing movement questioning if this is Nakba 2.0, as Palestinians are displaced once again. With record numbers killed, people in Rafah are fleeing south to survive the genocidal mission.
All eyes on Rafah: While Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel pounds southern Gaza's Rafah with incessant airstrikes, killing over 45 people in the tiny strip of land, a more pertinent question comes to mind – Where are the millions of Palestinians fleeing?