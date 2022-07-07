On July 7, Boris Johnson was scheduled to step down as prime minister, starting the process of electing a new leader for the United Kingdom.

The number of candidates who enter the leadership competition will determine how long it lasts. Less than three weeks after David Cameron's resignation in 2016, Theresa May took the lead after all other competitors withdrew in the middle of the race.

Also Read: UK's Boris Johnson govt in serious trouble as more ministers quit

To succeed May in 2019, Boris Johnson ran against former health minister Jeremy Hunt in a run-off election among Conservative members. Johnson was elected two months after May announced her resignation.

Also Read: 2 key UK Cabinet ministers Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak quit Boris Johnson's govt

The procedure for selecting Johnson's replacement will go as follows:

This summer will see a Conservative leadership election, and a new prime minister will be in office by the time of the party conference in October.

There may be many candidates for the leadership. The next PM must receive the support of two additional Conservative legislators.

The field is subsequently narrowed down through many rounds of voting by conservative politicians. Each time, they are asked to cast a secret ballot for their preferred candidate, with the candidate receiving the fewest votes being removed.

Up till two candidates are left, this procedure is repeated. In the past, voting took place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Following a postal vote by the entire membership of the Conservative Party, the top two candidates are then chosen as the new leader.

The de facto prime minister is the leader of the party that holds a majority in the House of Commons. Although he or she has the authority to do so, they are not required to call a quick election.

On July 7, the embattled British prime minister decided to resign as the head of the Conservative Party, putting an end to a historic political crisis and calling for a vote to nominate a new Tory leader who will become the new premier.

Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. He is expected to formally announce his resignation and address the nation later on July 7.

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson faces fire for attending lockdown party; outrage mounts

"The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace former Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to “go now".

Nadhim Zahawi, the Iraqi-origin minister seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson in 10 Downing Street, wrote a damning letter that openly questioned his boss’ authority and demanded his exit. While not officially resigning from his new Cabinet post, the 55-year-old minister said the time was up for Johnson.

(With agency inputs)