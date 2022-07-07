Boris Johnson to resign: This is how the new UK prime minister will be chosen3 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 03:17 PM IST
The process of choosing a new prime minister for the United Kingdom will begin when Boris Johnson leaves office on July 7.
On July 7, Boris Johnson was scheduled to step down as prime minister, starting the process of electing a new leader for the United Kingdom.