Boris Johnson to resign: This is how the new UK prime minister will be chosen

Boris Johnson to resign: This is how the new UK prime minister will be chosen3 min read . 03:17 PM IST
The process of choosing a new prime minister for the United Kingdom will begin when Boris Johnson leaves office on July 7.
The process of choosing a new prime minister for the United Kingdom will begin when Boris Johnson leaves office on July 7.
On July 7, Boris Johnson was scheduled to step down as prime minister, starting the process of electing a new leader for the United Kingdom.
On July 7, Boris Johnson was scheduled to step down as prime minister, starting the process of electing a new leader for the United Kingdom.
The number of candidates who enter the leadership competition will determine how long it lasts. Less than three weeks after David Cameron's resignation in 2016, Theresa May took the lead after all other competitors withdrew in the middle of the race.
The number of candidates who enter the leadership competition will determine how long it lasts. Less than three weeks after David Cameron's resignation in 2016, Theresa May took the lead after all other competitors withdrew in the middle of the race.
Also Read: UK's Boris Johnson govt in serious trouble as more ministers quit
Also Read: UK's Boris Johnson govt in serious trouble as more ministers quit
To succeed May in 2019, Boris Johnson ran against former health minister Jeremy Hunt in a run-off election among Conservative members. Johnson was elected two months after May announced her resignation.
To succeed May in 2019, Boris Johnson ran against former health minister Jeremy Hunt in a run-off election among Conservative members. Johnson was elected two months after May announced her resignation.
The procedure for selecting Johnson's replacement will go as follows:
The procedure for selecting Johnson's replacement will go as follows:
On July 7, the embattled British prime minister decided to resign as the head of the Conservative Party, putting an end to a historic political crisis and calling for a vote to nominate a new Tory leader who will become the new premier.
On July 7, the embattled British prime minister decided to resign as the head of the Conservative Party, putting an end to a historic political crisis and calling for a vote to nominate a new Tory leader who will become the new premier.
Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. He is expected to formally announce his resignation and address the nation later on July 7.
Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. He is expected to formally announce his resignation and address the nation later on July 7.
Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson faces fire for attending lockdown party; outrage mounts
Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson faces fire for attending lockdown party; outrage mounts
"The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace former Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to “go now".
The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace former Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to “go now".
Nadhim Zahawi, the Iraqi-origin minister seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson in 10 Downing Street, wrote a damning letter that openly questioned his boss’ authority and demanded his exit. While not officially resigning from his new Cabinet post, the 55-year-old minister said the time was up for Johnson.
Nadhim Zahawi, the Iraqi-origin minister seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson in 10 Downing Street, wrote a damning letter that openly questioned his boss’ authority and demanded his exit. While not officially resigning from his new Cabinet post, the 55-year-old minister said the time was up for Johnson.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)