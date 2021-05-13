With busy airports and restaurants, US moves closer to full reopening
- Increased Covid-19 vaccinations, lower case counts fuel broad rollback of restrictions
The return to a pre-pandemic normal in the U.S. is gaining speed.
The New York City subway hit its highest daily ridership since March 13, 2020, with some 2.2 million riders last Friday. More than 1.7 million people traveled through the nation’s airports on Sunday, the most since the start of the pandemic.
