With China's funding, is Pakistan also headed for Sri Lanka-like financial crisis?
- China's debt diplomacy has also hurt Sri Lanka in the past
- Beijing has been using its economic leverage to negotiate deals with Pakistan in the energy sector
Pakistan has receive a $700 million loan from China Development Bank, which will boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves by 20%. The loan comes as Pakistan is struggling to hash out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the terms of its 2019 bailout.
