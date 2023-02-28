Will China funding push Pakistan towards Sri lanka-like financial crisis?

It is worth noting that China's debt diplomacy has also hurt Sri Lanka in the past. Sri Lanka borrowed heavily from China to finance infrastructure projects such as ports, highways, and power plants. However, the country struggled to repay the loans, and China eventually took over control of the Hambantota Port on a 99-year lease. Critics have argued that China's lending practices in Sri Lanka and other countries are part of its larger strategy to expand its economic and geopolitical influence.