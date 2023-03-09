With coal in demand, governments raise taxes and royalties on miners6 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:38 PM IST
- The bigger take is bankrolling infrastructure and social services, but mining companies say the squeeze could dent investment and jobs.
Some major coal-exporting countries are reaping the benefits of higher demand for the fossil fuel after sharply raising levies on miners with plans to direct the windfall to everything from hospitals to roads, welfare programs to power-system upgrades.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×