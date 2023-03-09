With coal in demand, governments raise taxes and royalties on miners
- The bigger take is bankrolling infrastructure and social services, but mining companies say the squeeze could dent investment and jobs.
Some major coal-exporting countries are reaping the benefits of higher demand for the fossil fuel after sharply raising levies on miners with plans to direct the windfall to everything from hospitals to roads, welfare programs to power-system upgrades.
Increased coal taxes and royalties—payments for the right to extract resources—are expected to add billions of dollars combined to government coffers in three of the world’s biggest exporters, Australia, Colombia and Indonesia, as a global energy shortage delays some countries’ efforts to quit coal. Annual coal demand likely surpassed 8 billion metric tons for the first time in 2022 as Europe sought more coal to replace Russian gas, leading prices in many parts of the world to more than double.
Taking a larger share of coal miners’ profits is helping repair state budgets hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and pay for retraining of coal-sector workers and other projects to diversify away from coal. On Tuesday, the Queensland government in Australia said increased coal-royalty revenue would help fund a U.S. $3.3 billion power-transmission line that it hopes will encourage investment in both renewable energy infrastructure and critical minerals projects.
Some companies, though, say the taxes and royalties are deterring investment in new and existing mines, which they argue could hurt local economies in the long run and pressure a commodity that will remain crucial as the world transitions to cleaner energy.
In Colombia, coal miners are among the hardest hit by tax reforms introduced this year by the new leftist president, Gustavo Petro. The reforms in Colombia come as Mr. Petro calls fossil fuels “a poison" and vows to end their use.
“He is not a friend of coal mining," Andrés Mojica, a community leader in the heart of Colombia’s coal fields, said of Mr. Petro. “But he is a friend of its royalties."
Last year, officials also raised royalties on windfall profits in Indonesia and Australia’s Queensland state. Lawmakers in coal-rich regions of the world say they are trying to ensure maximum benefit from their coal resources.
“You can only dig up coal once," said Cameron Dick, treasurer of Queensland in Australia’s tropical northeast. “When the price for that resource is setting records, then the people of Queensland deserve a reasonable and fair return on that resource because, at its very heart, that resource belongs to them."
Australia is the second-largest exporter of coal, after Indonesia. And Queensland is the world’s largest shipper of coal used to make steel, as well as a big exporter of the commodity for electricity generation. Even Colombia’s small mines exporting to energy-hungry Germany.
“Coal producers, of course, are not happy," said Rory Simington, a coal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, a U.K.-based commodities consulting firm. “What is a concern is that these increases add to the pressure on coal investment," he said, referring to tax and royalty increases.
In Australia, two of the world’s biggest mining companies have cited increased royalty payments as reason to pause new investments or sell mines. Coal investment was already under pressure due to climate concerns, said Mr. Simington. Of 15 Australian coal projects forecast to be in production by 2030, Wood Mackenzie is only confident of one actually being developed, said Mr. Simington.
“They are earning enormous profits," he said. “However the royalty does remove profit during periods of high prices, and this impacts the returns a company could make over the life of a project. This might mean that your coal project is less favorable than another opportunity."
The U.S. could benefit. Gerhard Ziems, the chief financial officer of Coronado Global Resources Inc., which runs coal-mining operations in Australia and the U.S., said the company will invest more than it otherwise might have in a coal mine in southwestern Virginia because of higher royalty rates for its Australian business.
In the world’s largest exporter, Indonesia, the government’s new tiered system hits coal producers with royalty payments of up to 28% when prices are high, compared with an earlier single flat rate of 13.5%.
The Indonesian government said the progressive royalty would help to shore up the government’s financial position, which was strained by pandemic-era support provided to families and businesses. It said it wants to make the maximum profit when prices rise, but will take fewer royalties when prices are low.
In Colombia, Latin America’s biggest exporter, Mr. Petro has centered much of his government on phasing out reliance on coal and oil, the country’s biggest exports. But meanwhile, government energy officials say, the plan is to sharply increase levies on mining companies to finance rural development and social programs for the poor and to transition to clean energy.
“This government’s goal are projects of high impact to close the inequality gap and resolve pressing needs," said Tania Guzmán Pardo, a Planning Department official responsible for the investment of royalties.
Just the new windfall taxes and an end to tax deductions on mining—most of it generated by coal—is forecast by the government to bring about $2 billion more by the end of 2026, revenue that otherwise wouldn’t have been collected. In all, the take from higher levies on mining last year was 136% more than in 2021.
The Colombian Mining Association, which represents mining companies, said the state take is prompting miners to lower investments.
“This reform disincentivizes the investments needed to maintain or augment production levels," said Juan Camilo Nariño, president of the association.
In Colombia’s coal heartland—once dubbed the corridor of coal because of the mines and rail line that produce for export—ordinary people are now concerned about how they will fare. Jhon Palomo, who runs a business selling spare parts for the coal companies in the town of La Loma, has cut inventories by half.
“We don’t know where this is headed," he said.
Still, many residents here—strong supporters of Mr. Petro—say they are hopeful that the new levies on coal will lead to better infrastructure, from better water-delivery systems to more paved roads.
“This is justified taxation on a business that has enjoyed the bounties of this territory for so many years," said Gustavo Benjumea, an official with Sintraminero, a trade union for coal workers.
There are similar hopes in Australia, where the government in Queensland state last year raised its coal royalty to as much as 40%, up from a maximum of 15%. That is the highest rate globally, according to BHP Group Ltd., the world’s biggest miner. Queensland will get about U.S. $7.1 billion, in coal royalties in the year through June, officials estimate.
—Jon Emont in Singapore and Juan Forero in Bogotá, Colombia, contributed to this article.
