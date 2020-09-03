Releasing big-budget movies on streaming platforms has emerged as a solution for studios eager to reap returns on their would-be summer blockbusters. On Friday, Disney launches “Mulan" on its streaming platform, Disney+.

The Journal’s R.T. Watson writes that Disney spent years developing “Mulan," a centuries old Chinese folktale about a woman who takes her aging father’s place in the army, into a potential blockbuster that would resonate in China as well as the U.S. The 1998, animated version faced blowback (and low turnout) in China due in part to the Western values (and actors) in a Chinese story.

The film’s creators consulted with advisers in China, shared the script with the government, and made adjustments to the film based on feedback from a Chinese test audience, in hopes of creating a film that felt authentic in China while providing stateside audiences with a unique look at the story and culture.

New Release: ‘Raised By Wolves’

(HBO Max)

“Raised By Wolves," a new post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller that premieres Thursday on HBO Max, imagines a future in which Earth has been destroyed by a great war between God-fearing humans and atheists.

The series, executive produced by Ridley Scott, begins with a pair of androids, whose powers of patience and emotion are as impressive as their feats of strength and destruction. They arrive on a seemingly deserted planet to raise humans—not as successfully as they had hoped—in an attempt to repopulate the universe with atheists, who didn’t fare as well in the war as the believers. “Belief in the unreal can comfort the human mind, but it also weakens it," one of the androids, who is known as Mother, tells the children.

Creator Aaron Guzikowski, who is also an executive producer and writer, says he sees the show as an exploration of faith—in a deity, in technology and in humans—but it isn’t anti-religion.

“I think technology is great, but I think it doesn’t really give us purpose. And I think sometimes we believe that it does," he says. “And you know, religion can cause horrible wars. It can also cause people to band together and do great things."

In Memoriam: Chadwick Boseman

(Disney+, Netflix and others)

Movie fans and the film industry are mourning the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43 after an extended battle with colon cancer. Mr. Boseman is best known for his performance in ‘Black Panther’ but between 2013 and 2017 he built an impressive résumé playing some iconic Black Americans—even as he battled cancer.

In “42" (streaming on Amazon Prime Video) he played Jackie Robinson to Harrison Ford’s Branch Rickey in a movie about the Dodger great’s integration of Major League Baseball.

In “Get On Up" (HBO Max), he portrayed James Brown in a biopic of the Godfather of Soul.

And in “Marshall" (Amazon Prime Video) Mr. Boseman played a pre-Supreme Court Thurgood Marshall, working as an NAACP lawyer.

Just this year, he played an American soldier in Vietnam in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix), which is being whispered about as an Oscar contender.

In Marvel’s billion-dollar “Black Panther,"(Disney+) Mr. Boseman established himself with a performance that many say will be felt on the screen for generations. The film, the first superhero blockbuster fronted by a Black cast, didn’t just delight audiences, but was such a commercial success that it helped demonstrate that Black actors can carry a tentpole franchise across the globe. Mr. Boseman’s greatest legacy might be in the movies that haven't been made yet.

Trending: ‘Cobra Kai’

(Netflix, YouTube Premium)

In the 1984 movie “The Karate Kid" Johnny Lawrence is a smug California blond-haired bully and karate star with an ax to grind against new kid Daniel LaRusso who lives on the wrong side of the tracks. We all know how the rivalry turns out—with a crane kick to the face, and a deserved second-place finish for Lawrence at the big karate tournament.

“Cobra Kai," a sequel to the franchise that inspired a million birthday parties, picks up three decades later. It has the same characters, and much of the same cast, but on this go-round it flips the script, with Lawrence down on his luck and his old nemesis, LaRusso, thriving as a family man and proprietor of a chain of car dealerships.

When Lawrence, played once again by William Zabka, restarts the Cobra Kai dojo, it brings back all sorts of memories, painful and otherwise, for LaRusso—a role revived by Ralph Macchio—and the rivalry is reignited.

The new angle takes it beyond a typical reboot and has made it a favorite among viewers since it first premiered on YouTube in 2018.

When the series launched its second season on YouTube Premium last year, Parrot Analytics—which tracks piracy, social media chatter and other data points—reported that it became the most in-demand digital original series in the world. On Friday, when the series was made available on Netflix, it hit #1, holding down the top spot on the streaming service’s list of 10 most popular titles in the U.S. over the weekend.

“’Cobra Kai’ is a bridge back to my childhood!" one user wrote on Twitter. “I’m hooked. ‘80s babies have to be all over this show."

An Expert Recommends: ‘I May Destroy You’

(HBO, HBO Max)

Karen Fukuhara plays Kimiko in Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series, “The Boys," which returns for its second season on Friday. Here, she recommends the series “I May Destroy You," which wrapped its first season on HBO last week.

“’I May Destroy You,’ is a show that was created and written by its star, Michaela Coel, and is about a writer named Arabella and her best friends. It reminds me a lot of ‘Fleabag,’ which was also creatively centered around one person, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In the same way she created a show that finds humor in loss and death, ‘I May Destroy You’ explores the definition of consent in a nuanced, comedic, at times lighthearted, but serious way. It’s the first show that I’ve seen that examines blurred lines and experiences that are not so black and white. It’s also unusual to see sexual assault against men explored, as it is here. The relationships in the show are highly relatable. I see myself and my friends: the banter, always bagging on each other, but also the way the friends are dealing with these issues. You’d think because of the subject matter the show would be dark and heavy, but like ‘Fleabag’ it’s very funny and just done beautifully."

