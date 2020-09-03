“’I May Destroy You,’ is a show that was created and written by its star, Michaela Coel, and is about a writer named Arabella and her best friends. It reminds me a lot of ‘Fleabag,’ which was also creatively centered around one person, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In the same way she created a show that finds humor in loss and death, ‘I May Destroy You’ explores the definition of consent in a nuanced, comedic, at times lighthearted, but serious way. It’s the first show that I’ve seen that examines blurred lines and experiences that are not so black and white. It’s also unusual to see sexual assault against men explored, as it is here. The relationships in the show are highly relatable. I see myself and my friends: the banter, always bagging on each other, but also the way the friends are dealing with these issues. You’d think because of the subject matter the show would be dark and heavy, but like ‘Fleabag’ it’s very funny and just done beautifully."