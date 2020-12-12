Subscribe
Home >News >World >With Covid-19 vaccine ready for distribution, U.S. FDA's Hahn ready for his shot
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine REUTERS/File Photo

With Covid-19 vaccine ready for distribution, U.S. FDA's Hahn ready for his shot

1 min read . 08:26 PM IST Reuters

He described as inaccurate press reports that said President Donald Trump's administration had threatened to fire him if the FDA did not approve the authorization by a certain date

With shots of Pfizer Inc.'s and BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine ready to be distributed after the United States authorized it on Friday, Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn said he was ready for vaccination as soon as available.

With shots of Pfizer Inc.'s and BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine ready to be distributed after the United States authorized it on Friday, Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn said he was ready for vaccination as soon as available.

Hahn, speaking during a press conference, defended the fastest-ever vaccine process, saying the agency did not sacrifice safety in return for speed.

Hahn, speaking during a press conference, defended the fastest-ever vaccine process, saying the agency did not sacrifice safety in return for speed.

He also described as inaccurate press reports that said President Donald Trump's administration had threatened to fire him if the FDA did not approve the authorization by a certain date.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

