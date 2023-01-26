With eyes on FTX bankruptcy, US regulator seeks more due diligence authority1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:57 PM IST
A top official with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is pressing lawmakers to give regulators authority to dig into the books of any firm seeking to acquire significant interest in any registered market player.
