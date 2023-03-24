Is it an option for laid H-1B visa holders too?

For employees on H-1B visas who have lost their jobs, one option is to move to an uncapped employer. These visas are granted throughout the year, unlike the H-1B capped visas that follow a schedule. An employer may file a cap-exempt H-1B petition for an employee if they previously held H-1B status in the US and haven't used their six years of status. The petition would be for the remainder of the employee's allowed time in the US.