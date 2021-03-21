Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >With medical team around, 4 Covid-19 patients answer MPPCS exam

With medical team around, 4 Covid-19 patients answer MPPCS exam

Students in Ahmedabad appear for an IIT entrance examination (PTI Photo)(PTI02-08-2020_000039B)
1 min read . 04:34 PM IST PTI

The four candidates wrote the MPPCS exam at Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College in Moti Tabela area in Indore and all outbreak norms were adhered to strictly, with a medical team of four in place for any assistance

INDORE : Four coronavirus positive persons on Sunday answered a Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam at a special centre for them with a team of two doctors and an equal number of nurses in PPE kits donning the role of invigilators, an official said.

Four coronavirus positive persons on Sunday answered a Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam at a special centre for them with a team of two doctors and an equal number of nurses in PPE kits donning the role of invigilators, an official said.

The four candidates wrote the test at Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College in Moti Tabela area in Indore and all outbreak norms were adhered to strictly, with a medical team of four in place for any assistance, COVID -19 Nodal Officer Amit Malakar told PTI.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The four candidates wrote the test at Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College in Moti Tabela area in Indore and all outbreak norms were adhered to strictly, with a medical team of four in place for any assistance, COVID -19 Nodal Officer Amit Malakar told PTI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Another official said the separate centre at Mata Jija Bai College will be used for COVID-19 patients answering the MPPSC final tests that started here on Sunday and will go on till March 26.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.