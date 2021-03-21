This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With medical team around, 4 Covid-19 patients answer MPPCS exam
1 min read.04:34 PM ISTPTI
The four candidates wrote the MPPCS exam at Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College in Moti Tabela area in Indore and all outbreak norms were adhered to strictly, with a medical team of four in place for any assistance
INDORE :
Four coronavirus positive persons on Sunday answered a Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam at a special centre for them with a team of two doctors and an equal number of nurses in PPE kits donning the role of invigilators, an official said.
The four candidates wrote the test at Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College in Moti Tabela area in Indore and all outbreak norms were adhered to strictly, with a medical team of four in place for any assistance, COVID -19 Nodal Officer Amit Malakar told PTI.
