With no top winner in Friday’s drawing, Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.05 billion: Report1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:41 PM IST
The lottery on Saturday said that now the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night will be around $1.05 billion. This will be equal to the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history.
One of America's two big jackpot games, Mega Millions, has climbed to over $1 billion following no winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn on 28 July's night, CNN quoted the lottery as saying.
