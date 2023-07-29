One of America's two big jackpot games, Mega Millions, has climbed to over $1 billion following no winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn on 28 July's night, CNN quoted the lottery as saying.

As per the details, Friday night’s numbers were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and a Mega Ball of 18.

The lottery on Saturday said that now the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night will be around $1.05 billion. This will be equal to the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Mega Millions, through its release mentioned that the winner of Tuesday’s jackpot will have the option to spread it in annual payments over 29 years, or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $527.9 million.

The firm said, despite no one hit the jackpot on Friday, few people scored big prizes.

A person from Pennsylvania won $5 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the optional Megaplier. This is available in most states with an extra $1 purchase, the report added,

While, four other tickets -- sold in Arizona, California, New York, and Pennsylvania -- won $1 million by matching the first five numbers without the Megaplier.

To date, the top Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina in 2018, followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

In 2021, a ticket sold in Michigan won a $1.05 billion prize.

Earlier last week, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize. This is the third-largest Powerball jackpot.