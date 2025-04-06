With oxygen tube and in wheelchair, Pope Francis makes surprise public appearance at Vatican square: Video

Pope Francis, who has been away from the public eye for a serious case of pneumonia, took everyone by surprise when he made his first and impromptu appearance at the Vatican Square.

Sitting on a wheelchair with an oxygen tube in his nose, Pope Francis was seen greeting his followers as he was wheeled through Saint Peter's Square. He also spoke with a few during his surprise appearance.

“A good Sunday to all. Thank you very much,” the 88-year old pope said after a mass dedicated to the sick. While his voice felt strained but better than the time he left the hospital in March. His last public appearance was February 14.

While Pope Francis is supposed to be undergoing two months of convalescence, his appearance in public was an encouraging signal for his health just before Easter.

“He's doing better, that's clear, and he wants that to be seen. He's not yet well enough to deliver a message, but well enough to make a gesture... and show up,” AFP quoted a source as saying.

After the Mass, the pontiff greeted some of those who assisted in the service, many who bowed to kiss his hands. He exited the square through the Holy Door.

For the mass dedicated to the sick, Pope Francis also took to his social media handle on X and said, “Dear doctors, nurses and health care workers, as you care for your patients, the Lord constantly offers you an opportunity to renew your lives through gratitude, mercy, and hope.”

In another post, he added, “I have much in common with you at this time of my life, dear brothers and sisters who are sick: the experience of illness, of weakness, of having to depend on others for so many things, and of needing their support.”