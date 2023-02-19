With Ukraine war at its doorstep, Poland becomes West’s firebrand
- Coming visit to Warsaw by President Biden spotlights Poland’s role, as it presses for weapons to support Kyiv
With the Ukraine war on its doorstep, Poland has emerged as Europe’s pre-eminent hawk on the conflict with Russia, as Warsaw plays a central role in stiffening Western resolve toward Moscow through public pressure and backchannel negotiations.
Poland’s stance at the forefront of Western support for Ukraine will come under the spotlight when President Biden visits Warsaw days before the first anniversary of the start of the war. The visit is a sign of Washington’s support for a country that was once a prickly ally and whose strident warnings of Russian aggression fell largely on deaf ears in the West before Moscow invaded last year.
Now, having successfully lobbied the U.S. and its European allies to send Ukraine modern tanks, Polish officials say they are working to push European partners and the U.S. to transfer even more advanced weapons to Kyiv: F-16 jet fighters.
President Biden arrives in Warsaw Tuesday morning for a two-day visit in which he is scheduled to meet with Poland’s leaders.
“Poland is a front-line state in a time of war; the U.S.-Poland relationship is a wartime relationship," said Daniel Fried, who was U.S. ambassador to Warsaw from 1997 to 2000, during which time Poland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “For a long time Europe was getting weary of Poland’s warnings about Russia, but as it turned out, they were right."
Poland has been the loudest advocate for price caps on Russian oil, harsher sanctions against its economy and advanced Western weaponry to help Kyiv push Moscow’s forces out of the country. It provides a critical logistical hub for the huge flow of Western arms pouring into Ukraine.
Poland has also registered some 1.5 million Ukrainians for temporary protection, a third more than Germany, which is the second-most-affected country by the refugee crisis.
Now, after Warsaw helped get Germany to agree to send Leopard 2 tanks following weeks of pressure, Polish officials are urging the U.S. and its European allies to jointly supply Ukraine with F-16 jet fighters, said Andrzej Zybertowicz, an adviser on the Polish National Security Bureau.
Poland is “an important defender of NATO’s eastern flank," said Mr. Zybertowicz, adding that Poland’s forward position means it must act more boldly than other European allies, such as Germany.
“Poland has struck out on its own after decades of following currents within the EU because it now understands that following others in Europe is dangerous not only for Poland’s prosperity but for its very existence," he said.
The Poles’ willingness to support Ukraine’s fight is a product of geography as much as history. Czarist Russia annexed parts of Poland in the 1790s. Poland only regained full independence after World War I, then swiftly faced an invading Bolshevik army, which it managed to repulse.
During World War II, the Soviet Union invaded the country, along with Nazi Germany, and Moscow imposed Communist rule after the Soviet victory in 1945. In 1989, Poland was Europe’s first country to leave the Soviet bloc, accelerating the movements that led to the fall of the Soviet Union.
Poland’s policy toward Ukraine reflects concerns that the war could spill over into central Europe. This year, Poland is boosting its military spending to 4% of gross domestic product from just under 2.5% last year. It has sent its troops to eastern allies like Romania and Latvia.
“We need to increase the cost of war for Russia," said Jacek Siewiera, the head of the country’s national security bureau.
Before the war, some Western leaders viewed Poland and its ruling Law and Justice Party as an unreliable partner. The conflict has since transformed the West’s view of Warsaw, rekindling Polish-American ties and giving Poland a greater voice in formulating trans-Atlantic policy than bigger countries such as Germany.
Mr. Biden’s trip to Warsaw takes place against broader diplomatic activity, including last week’s meeting of the Contact Group, which includes all NATO members but is outside of the alliance’s structures. That group seeks lethal and nonlethal supplies for Ukraine’s forces.
President Andrzej Duda and Mr. Siewiera have also made trips to Washington, Brussels and London ahead of Mr. Biden’s visit and a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, later this year.
“We are advocating for increasing the donations for Ukraine, including high-end, Western weapon systems," said Mr. Siewiera.
Mr. Biden once criticized Poland, listing it alongside Belarus and Hungary as examples of “the rise of totalitarian regimes in the world." By contrast, ahead of Mr. Biden’s visit, White House spokesman John Kirby lauded Warsaw as “a strident ally and a tremendous supporter of Ukraine."
The recalibration of Polish-American ties hasn’t come without hiccups.
A previous attempt to supply jets to Ukraine ended in frustration both in Warsaw and Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said the U.S. would support a proposal, discussed in Congress, for Poland to give its MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine.
However, the proposal collapsed when Warsaw insisted that the Polish planes be routed through the U.S.’s Ramstein base in Germany as a way to share responsibility for the transfer. The U.S. rejected the offer, out of concern that it would risk a direct conflict between Washington and Moscow.
Poland still says it wants to establish a coalition of NATO members that would send the F-16s to Ukraine. Moreover, some military analysts say Poland might be unwilling to send any of its 48 F-16 fighters without promises from Washington to backfill those planes transferred to Ukraine.
“Warsaw would be willing to give a big chunk of its fleet to Ukraine if the United States could pay them back in equipment, which seems unlikely to happen," said Konrad Muzyka, a defense analyst focusing on Russia and Belarus.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this month that several European countries told him they were willing to hand over F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Poland’s outreach to the U.S. stems in part from Warsaw’s frustration with its European neighbors, whom it accuses of cozying up to Russia for decades with huge purchases of gas and a belief that Moscow would change through trade.
“If we don’t do anything for Ukraine now, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will go further," said Gen. Waldemar Skrzypczak, former commander of Poland’s land forces. “Germany has different interests so the U.S. and Eastern Europe need to step up and find a solution together."
Poland’s biggest critics on the continent and in Washington accuse it of leading the rest of the West into what could be a broader confrontation with Russia, which has implied it could use its massive nuclear arsenal to defeat Ukraine.
“Our red lines are practical in nature, [determined by] the operational capability of our armed forces," said Mr. Siewiera. “But if Poland would receive assistance from allies, in the form of backfilling process, we could still do more," he said.
Write to Thomas Grove at thomas.grove@wsj.com