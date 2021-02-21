Without tourists to put to work, Australia’s farms are short on labor

Without tourists to put to work, Australia’s farms are short on labor5 min read . 01:59 PM IST
- Farmers in Asia’s food bowl warn of declining profits, smaller harvests and rising prices
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To harvest red papaya in northern Australia’s tropical heat, farmer Paul Fagg has long drawn on an unusual labor pool of overseas tourists.
Not this year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.