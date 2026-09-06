Witkoff and Kushner met Putin, travelled via train to Kyiv - What we know so far on second leg of US diplomacy push

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled from Moscow to Kyiv by train on Sunday, September 6, for the second leg of a renewed diplomatic effort by the Trump administration to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The visit came a day after the two Americans held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where they discussed possible steps towards a settlement. Their arrival in Kyiv marked their first official visit to Ukraine, despite having travelled to Moscow multiple times for discussions with the Kremlin.

Advertisement

Witkoff, Kushner meet Zelensky in Kyiv Witkoff and Kushner arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train and were received by senior Ukrainian officials. They later met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St Sophia Square in central Kyiv.

Zelensky posted a video of the meeting on social media, writing: “Talks have begun.”

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv was prepared for a constructive discussion with the US envoys and reiterated Ukraine's objectives for any potential settlement.

“We are interested in bringing the end of the war closer. Peace is needed. Security guarantees are needed. A just and sustainable postwar peace is needed. Our proposals are prepared,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine's senior security officials and negotiators, along with several European national security advisers, were also present for the discussions.

Advertisement

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What occurred during the meeting between US envoys Witkoff and Kushner and Vladimir Putin? ⌵ US envoys Witkoff and Kushner met with Vladimir Putin to discuss possible pathways toward a settlement for the Russia-Ukraine war, describing the discussions as 'substantive' and 'extremely frank.' 2 Why is the visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Kyiv significant? ⌵ This visit marks Witkoff and Kushner's first official trip to Kyiv, signaling a renewed US diplomatic effort to push for negotiations after months of stalled discussions regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 3 How are the US envoys facilitating a ceasefire during their diplomatic mission? ⌵ Witkoff and Kushner obtained agreements from both Russia and Ukraine to temporarily halt military strikes around Kyiv and Moscow during their visit, which is aimed at fostering a constructive dialogue. 4 What demands does Ukraine have in the ongoing peace negotiations? ⌵ Ukraine demands lasting security guarantees and a just and sustainable postwar peace, emphasizing that it is prepared for constructive dialogue with the US. 5 Should the US be optimistic about progress from the Witkoff-Kushner visit to Kyiv? ⌵ While the visit is a significant diplomatic effort, skepticism exists in Ukraine about meaningful progress, given the ongoing military objectives of Russia and previous failed negotiations.

From Putin talks to Kyiv The Kyiv visit followed a meeting between Witkoff, Kushner and Putin in Moscow on Saturday.

A White House official said the talks were aimed at advancing US President Donald Trump's peace agenda for the Russia-Ukraine war. The two sides discussed “substantive plans for next steps”, which Washington said would be announced in the coming weeks.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the meeting as “extremely frank” and said the US envoys had presented several ideas on possible routes towards a settlement.

However, Russia remains committed to its military objectives in Ukraine. Ushakov said Moscow was confident it could achieve its goal of taking control of the remaining parts of eastern Ukraine.

Why the Kyiv visit matters Witkoff and Kushner have travelled to Moscow eight times but had not previously held talks in Kyiv. The visit therefore represents a significant shift in the US diplomatic effort, putting the American envoys in direct contact with both sides of the conflict.

Advertisement

Ukraine's airspace has remained closed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, meaning foreign leaders and senior officials typically travel to Kyiv by train.

Zelensky also showed the US envoys Saint Sophia's Cathedral, located opposite Ukraine's SBU security building, which was hit by a Russian drone on Friday.

Trump says he has an 'idea for peace' Trump said on Friday that Witkoff and Kushner were taking a proposal to the region as part of his effort to end the war.

“We have an idea for peace,” Trump said, without providing details.

The US administration's efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough. The diplomatic push has also lost momentum amid the Trump administration's focus on the war with Iran over recent months.

Advertisement

Russia currently controls large areas of eastern and southern Ukraine, while Putin has repeatedly insisted that Moscow intends to seize the remaining parts of eastern Ukraine.

Putin promises safety for US envoys Ahead of the Kyiv leg of the mission, Putin said Russia would ensure the safety of the American negotiators during their visit to Ukraine.

“We will do everything that depends on us to ensure the safety of the negotiation process and mediators such as yourselves,” Putin told Witkoff and Kushner.

Putin also thanked Trump for continuing his efforts to end the war, acknowledging that the process was “not simple”.

“No matter what happens next, contacts of this kind are undoubtedly always beneficial,” Putin said of the envoys' Kyiv visit.

Advertisement

Limited truce amid continued fighting Russia and Ukraine have pledged not to attack each other's capitals for three days around the US envoys' visit. But the limited understanding has not stopped fighting elsewhere.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched an overnight attack involving 108 drones and missiles, while Moscow claimed it had shot down 258 Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine said Russian strikes killed 10 people across the country on Saturday, including a child and family members in the Kharkiv region and two people near Kyiv.

The continued attacks underline the challenge facing the US diplomatic effort, even as Witkoff and Kushner attempt to bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to negotiations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Witkoff and Kushner met Putin, travelled via train to Kyiv - What we know so far on second leg of US diplomacy push