Wizz Air suspends flights to Moldovan capital Chisinau over safety concerns
Concerns about airspace safety have led Wizz Air to announce that it will no longer operate flights to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.
Wizz Air has announced that it will no longer operate flights to Moldova's capital, Chisinau, due to safety concerns. The development comes amid the ongoing Ukraine war and growing concerns that Russia may turn against it. The budget airline said that flights would stop from March 14.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×