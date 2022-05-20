Woman charged $40 for 'crying' during doctor's appointment. See post

Woman charged $40 for 'crying' during doctor's appointment. See post1 min read . 06:45 AM IST
In the US, public healthcare such as Medicare, or private health insurance from an employer often cover most but not all medical services
A US woman's tweet has gone viral after she shared a picture of her sister's medical bill in which she claimed that the doctor charged $40 for crying during an appointment.
Camille Jhonson, a YouTube content creator tweeted a picture of her sister's medical bill and wrote, "My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying," on Twitter.
Johnson wrote that her sister is suffering from a rare disease but doctors made a huge deal out of her emotional breakdown during the check-up. "One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing," Johnson added.
Surprisingly, the itemized medical bill showed that Johnson's sister was charged more for crying than any other tests.
"They charged her more for crying than they did for a vision assessment test. They charged her more for crying than for a hemoglobin test. They charged her more for crying than for a health risk assessment. They charged her more for crying than for a capillary blood draw," Johnson added.
The cost of the doctor's visit included a vision assessment test priced at $20, a $15 hemoglobin test, a capillary blood draw for $30, and a PT-focused health risk assessment for $30.
The viral tweet prompted netizens to share their experiences with overcharged medical bills while some people offered tips on how to negotiate hospital bills.
Fortunately, Johnson’s younger sister was covered by her father’s insurance plan.
In the US, public healthcare such as Medicare, or private health insurance from an employer often cover most but not all medical services, leaving patients to foot the rest of the bill.
