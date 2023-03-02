Olivia Crutchley, a 23-year-old woman, has been sentenced for conning her grandfather out of nearly £75,000 ( ₹74 lakh) to fund her drug addiction. She deceived her grandfather by inventing a legal battle with a British home improvement company B&Q and billing him for solicitor fees she claimed were related to the case.

Over the course of 18 months, she bombarded him with fake emails from supposed lawyers and the Citizens Advice Bureau, leading him to transfer a total of £68,911.56 to her and £6,057.30 to her partner.

The pensioner initially agreed to cover the expenses she claimed were related to her supposed employment with B&Q. She claimed that she had been left out of pocket due to extra training as part of her new role as an assistant manager, which was not paid for by the company.

However, her supposed employment with B&Q and all the emails involving the lawsuit were a "complete and utter fabrication", Liverpool Echo reported.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Crutchley was the eldest granddaughter of her victim, Roy Crutchley. The two had a "strong bond" and he even became a guarantor on her flat when she moved to Liverpool.

She claimed that she had been promoted to the position of assistant manager at B&Q and needed funds to cover expenses related to travel and accommodation for training sessions. She forwarded mocked-up emails from her supposed supervisor, among others, to support her claims.

Her grandfather received around 140 such emails between December 2020 and June 2022. Crutchley later told him that she had stopped working for B&Q and had been in contact with the Citizens Advice Bureau over potential court proceedings.

She continued to send him fictional correspondence with demands for money, with other contacts supposedly coming from lawyers seeking fees.

During the scam, Crutchley's grandfather transferred his life savings and his credit cards were taken to the limit. He took out two bank loans, borrowed money from family and friends, and had to sell his car and personal possessions.

He said that he did this to help his granddaughter and believed that he was doing the best for her. He had no money left to pay for his or his wife's funerals, should the worst happen to them.

Crutchley was addicted to opiates, and her addiction spiralled out of control. She sold everything in her flat and was desperate at the time of the offence. "I can't believe how selfish I was, I was in a place where I would have done anything to get my hands on them," the publication quoted her as saying.

The court was told that Crutchley had destroyed her relationship with the man she described as her "best friend" growing up. She was deeply remorseful for her actions and understood the damage they had caused. Her addiction was her world at that time, and she wasn't thinking about the consequences of her actions.

Crutchley pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Her grandfather said that the situation had turned his life upside down and that he had no idea why she had done this to him after all the help he had given her over the years. He hoped that the sentence would give her time to reflect on her actions and make changes for the future.

