Woman dupes grandfather for ₹74 lakh to fund drug addiction
During the scam, the grandfather transferred his life savings to his granddaughter.
Olivia Crutchley, a 23-year-old woman, has been sentenced for conning her grandfather out of nearly £75,000 ( ₹74 lakh) to fund her drug addiction. She deceived her grandfather by inventing a legal battle with a British home improvement company B&Q and billing him for solicitor fees she claimed were related to the case.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×