Woman fired from job of 18 years for 'not typing enough'

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) sacked a woman consultant Suzie Cheikho-- 18-year career with the company—in February this year for not typing enough while working remotely, The New York Post reported. The company had used keystroke technology to monitor her work from home performance.

According to New York Post, the Australia's Fair Work Commission (FWC) has also rejected her "unfair" dismissal application, saying that she was fired for a "valid reason of misconduct".

The New York Post stated, Cheikho was responsible for creating insurance documents, meeting regulatory timelines and monitoring "work from home compliance" as a consultant for the insurance company. Ironically, her own work from home performance was found to be lacking.

The company used keystroke technology to track her activity for 49 days between October and December, and found that she had “very low keystroke activity". The company found that Cheikho

started work late on 47 days, finished early on 29 days and did not work her rostered hours for 44 days. It also discovered that on 4 days, she did zero hours of work.

The women consultant averaged 54 strokes per hour over the 49 days. During the survey it was found that “she was not presenting for work and performing work as required."

According to New York Post, Cheikho attended one Microsoft Teams meeting with her manager regarding her performance with the word “F—k" written across her hand.

Cheikho received a formal warning in November 2022 about her output and was put on a performance improvement plan.

The company finally fired Cheikho in February for missing deadlines and meetings, being absent and uncontactable, and failing to complete a task which caused the industry regulator to fine her company.

She brought an unfair dismissal application against the IAG, which was later rejected by the Fair Work Commission (FWC). FWC ruled that she was fired for “valid reason of misconduct."