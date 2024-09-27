Woman refuses to buy ‘hot Americano and an egg’ for boss, gets fired

A woman in Shanghai, identified as Ms. Lou, was reportedly fired after she refused to buy breakfast for her boss, sparking outrage on social media. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred at an educational institution where Lou was a new employee. After facing backlash, the company reversed its decision, reinstating Lou and firing her supervisor, Ms. Liu.

Lou shared her story on Xiaohongshu, explaining that her boss demanded a "hot Americano and an egg" every morning, along with having water ready for her to drink.

When Lou expressed her frustration in a workplace chat group, she was scolded by an admin and then fired by the HR department without compensation. Lou felt helpless and absurd throughout the ordeal.

Public reaction was swift, with many condemning her boss's behaviour. One commenter pointed out that the boss treated Lou like a personal assistant, which was unethical and amounted to workplace bullying. Another praised Lou for her courage in exposing the situation.

On September 12, the company released a statement confirming that Lou's supervisor was fired for abusing her authority and forcing personal tasks on subordinates. Lou returned to work. But, it remains unclear if she will receive compensation.

This incident has highlighted the growing awareness of workplace bullying in China, as per SCMP. Discussions on social media platforms like Weibo have gained over 2 million views.

Workplace harassment A 2020 survey by recruiting firm Zhilian Zhaopin revealed that 64% of Chinese employees had experienced workplace bullying, which can include unreasonable tasks, verbal abuse and harassment.

Legal experts advise employees to collect evidence of mistreatment, such as screenshots or recordings, and seek legal help if necessary.