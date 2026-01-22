Woman in live-in relationship with twin brothers, plans DNA test for baby: Social media says, ‘If everyone is happy…’

A young woman has drawn attention on social media after revealing that she is dating twin brothers simultaneously. According to her, both families support her decision.

The 24-year-old woman, Fah, lives in Nakhon Phanom in Thailand. She shared details of her relationship on social media.

She works at a restaurant, helping with serving and kitchen duties. She earns over 10,000 baht ( ₹29,000) a month. Initially, the three lived together in a dormitory near her workplace, according to the South China Morning Post.

Fah ignores online criticism. She shares daily duties, manages finances and buys clothes for her boyfriends. According to her, her boyfriends do not feel jealous of each other.

Fah said she had been single for more than a year. She was not looking for a relationship when the twins contacted her.

The younger brother, Suea, messaged her first and later encouraged his twin, Sing, to do the same. The trio started dating while Fah was completing her studies.

According to Thai media outlet Khaosod, the twins are a year younger than Fah. They work in agricultural machinery services.

Fah described the relationship as stable and fulfilling. She added that they have shared the same bed since the beginning. She usually sleeps in the middle between the twins.

According to Fah, physical intimacy is a natural part of any relationship. She simply “acts” when it feels comfortable for everyone involved.

“As for sexual life, it is a natural part of a relationship. We do not schedule it, we just go with whatever is convenient,” she said.

Work often leaves all of them tired. On such nights, “nothing happens at all”, according to the Thai Examiner. If she feels exhausted, she asks both men to wait. They then relax together, usually by resting and watching television. She calls the approach simple and practical.

If she becomes pregnant, Fah said she would take a DNA test to identify the biological father. That will ensure that the correct name appears on official records. She hopes the child will still call both brothers “dad” as they are equally involved in her life.

Social media reaction The unusual love story has gained a lot of attention online. Social media users have posted mixed reactions.

“This relationship seems ridiculous. It is impossible for everyone involved to get equal love and attention,” SCMP quoted one of them as stating.

Another user posted, “This threesome connection will cause confusion and problems for their future children.”

However, many backed Fah’s choice.

“If everyone in the relationship is happy, then it is the right love. I wish them all the best,” commented one user.

“The twins look exactly the same. It shows that Fah really loves them enough to tell them apart,” came from another.

Polygamy in Thailand Before October 1935, polygamy was freely practised in Thailand. Old family law recognised three types of wives. They include an official wife chosen by a man’s parents, a second wife chosen by the man himself and slave wives bought from parents or former owners.

Children from all wives were considered legitimate, and marriage registration was not required.

King Chulalongkorn modernised Thai law to align with European standards and end foreign legal control. Monogamy became law on October 1, 1935.